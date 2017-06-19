Amsterdam native Jacob Bieniek opens massage therapy office on Market Street
When graduating from fifth-grade at McNulty Elementary School, Jacob Bieniek knew he wanted to pursue a career in massage therapy. The students were asked to stand up at the end of the moving up ceremony and tell the crowd what they wanted to be when they were older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|May '17
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May '17
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC