Amsterdam native Jacob Bieniek opens ...

Amsterdam native Jacob Bieniek opens massage therapy office on Market Street

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Recorder

When graduating from fifth-grade at McNulty Elementary School, Jacob Bieniek knew he wanted to pursue a career in massage therapy. The students were asked to stand up at the end of the moving up ceremony and tell the crowd what they wanted to be when they were older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC