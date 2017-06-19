Amsterdam library reopens today, 2nd floor cleanup ongoing
The Amsterdam Free Library is "Open to All" again today, as the scorched stone engraving above its front door reads, after a hydraulic lift outside the building caught ablaze earlier this week. Amsterdam Free Library Director Nicole Hemsley announced Thursday the historic building would reopen this morning and maintain regular hours after cleaning up and inspecting damage following a fire early Tuesday morning.
