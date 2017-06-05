Amsterdam celebrates bicentennial of canal groundbreaking
State and local officials reflected Friday on the history and impact of the Erie Canal while community members gathered for festivities The New York State Canal Corporation, City of Amsterdam and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on Friday evening hosted the first of two events in Montgomery County celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking. The first event was held in Riverlink Park in the city, which is followed Saturday with another event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site.
