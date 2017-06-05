Amsterdam celebrates bicentennial of ...

Amsterdam celebrates bicentennial of canal groundbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Recorder

State and local officials reflected Friday on the history and impact of the Erie Canal while community members gathered for festivities The New York State Canal Corporation, City of Amsterdam and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on Friday evening hosted the first of two events in Montgomery County celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking. The first event was held in Riverlink Park in the city, which is followed Saturday with another event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 6 No JD For U 7
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC