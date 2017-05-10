Aldermen put limit on taxi companies

An entrepreneur seeking to start up a taxi company within the city of Amsterdam won't be able to until another company goes under due to new restrictions. Aldermen voted 3-2 in favor of limiting the number of taxicab companies permitted to pick up passengers in the city to five companies, with currently operating companies grandfathered into the new restriction.

