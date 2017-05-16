Why extending laptop ban makes no sense
The Department of Homeland Security is rumored to be considering extending the current travel ban on large electronics for Middle Eastern flights to European ones as well. The likely reaction of airlines will be to implement new traveler programs, effectively allowing wealthier and more frequent fliers to bring their computers with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC