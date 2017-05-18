Wheel of Life' mosaic installed on MVGO
A new piece of artistic flare was completed Thursday on the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook pedestrian bridge, marking the final addition before planned sculptures are installed. A replica of the "Wheel of Life" mosaic located at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan is the latest artistic feature to be installed on the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook.
