Upstate college students fume over su...

Upstate college students fume over suspension on bogus weed claim

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: New York Daily News

Seven college students - including three from Brooklyn - claim they were unfairly suspended from an upstate New York community college over suspicions they were smoking on campus. Freshmen Casandra Clarke, Talera Elliott and Ashley Johnson, all 18, were students at Fulton-Montgomery Community College - until they were caught up in what they claim was a bureaucratic mess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC