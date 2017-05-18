Tri-county blotter

Tri-county blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Karen Bliss-Reid, 54, of Fonda, was arrested by New York state troopers on May 9 at 8:41 a.m. on a charge of third-degree grand larceny for an incident which occurred on April 27 in the town of Amsterdam. AMSTERDAM - Gisela Ayala, 38, of Amsterdam, was charged by New York state troopers on May 5 at 1:40 a.m. with possession of a controlled substance not in its original container.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC