Tri-county blotter

Thursday May 11 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Dianna G. Brenn, 49, of 4293 Route 30, Lot 140, Amsterdam, was arrested by Montgomery County sheriff's deputies May 3 and charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Deputies said Brenn was seen operating a motor vehicle on Route 30 in Amsterdam with no brake lights.

