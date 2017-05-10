Prop 4 debated in Broadalbin

Proposition 4, which would provide $10,000 in annual funding for the Amsterdam Free Public Library, dominated the question-and-answer period Monday during the public hearing for Broadalbin-Perth Central School District's 2017-18 budget vote. Marianne Milton, the president of Wilkinson Memorial Book Station, a small, private nonprofit library, said she believes the Amsterdam Free Public Library should not be reaching into her school district for funding.

