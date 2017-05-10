Prop 4 debated in Broadalbin

Prop 4 debated in Broadalbin

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Proposition 4, which would provide $10,000 in annual funding for the Amsterdam Free Public Library, dominated the question-and-answer period Monday during the public hearing for Broadalbin-Perth Central School District's 2017-18 budget vote. Marianne Milton, the president of Wilkinson Memorial Book Station, a small, private nonprofit library, said she believes the Amsterdam Free Public Library should not be reaching into her school district for funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC