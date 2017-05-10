Prop 4 debated in Broadalbin
Proposition 4, which would provide $10,000 in annual funding for the Amsterdam Free Public Library, dominated the question-and-answer period Monday during the public hearing for Broadalbin-Perth Central School District's 2017-18 budget vote. Marianne Milton, the president of Wilkinson Memorial Book Station, a small, private nonprofit library, said she believes the Amsterdam Free Public Library should not be reaching into her school district for funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC