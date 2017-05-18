Personnel Committee to discuss audito...

Personnel Committee to discuss auditor position for county

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Montgomery County Personnel Committee discussed several topics at its Tuesday meeting, including possibly looking at re-establishing an auditor position. "I'd like to see this reviewed by the legislator a I ask that you select the appropriate committee to revisit the position of auditor," Duchessi said to Legislature Chairman Roy Dimond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC