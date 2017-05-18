Personnel Committee to discuss auditor position for county
The Montgomery County Personnel Committee discussed several topics at its Tuesday meeting, including possibly looking at re-establishing an auditor position. "I'd like to see this reviewed by the legislator a I ask that you select the appropriate committee to revisit the position of auditor," Duchessi said to Legislature Chairman Roy Dimond.
