Pay increases an example of abuse of power
It was disappointing to see the City of Amsterdam follow the example set by our county legislature and attempt an end run around the city charter in order to give elected officials midterm raises. According to the city charter, "The compensation of the Mayor, the Controller and the Aldermen shall be fixed by local law, except as otherwise provided in this Charter, and any increase or decrease shall become effective only at the start of the term of office next succeeding that in which it was enacted."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC