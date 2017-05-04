Local barber goes back to his roots to open city shop
After a decade of perfecting his fades, brush cuts, mohawks and shaping afros, a city resident has opened his own barbershop embracing the atmosphere that drew him to pick up the clippers. Jay Saez, 40, grew up in Brooklyn and moved up to Amsterdam more than five years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC