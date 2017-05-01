KOC Women's Auxiliary plan Community ...

KOC Women's Auxiliary plan Community Rosary Procession

The Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary, Amsterdam Council No. 209 will hold a community candlelight rosary procession on the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook pedestrian bridge on Saturday, May 13. Songs and candles will be passed out at 7:30 p.m. at the South Side Veteran's Memorial Park on Bridge Street in Amsterdam, and the procession will begin at 8 p.m. The procession will be led by the Rev.

Amsterdam, NY

