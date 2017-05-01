GASD budget hearing light; vote set for May 16
Only two Greater Amsterdam School District residents spoke Tuesday in regards to the proposed 2017-18 $69.5 million budget that will be voted on May 16. Misty Nichols, parent and president of the Amsterdam Marching Rams Booster Club, questioned a color guard advisor position in the budget. Nichols said several parents asked her to attend.
