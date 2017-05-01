GASD budget hearing light; vote set f...

GASD budget hearing light; vote set for May 16

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Recorder

Only two Greater Amsterdam School District residents spoke Tuesday in regards to the proposed 2017-18 $69.5 million budget that will be voted on May 16. Misty Nichols, parent and president of the Amsterdam Marching Rams Booster Club, questioned a color guard advisor position in the budget. Nichols said several parents asked her to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges 3 hr Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr 4 CopwatchNYC 1
Nathan Brooks Mar '17 YouWantThis 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC