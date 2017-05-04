From the Recorder archives

From the Recorder archives

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Recorder

Chief Plant Operator Michael Ryba attended the meeting and told the council the damaged filter could affect the color and turbidity of city water and said if repairs were not made immediately, other filters could also be damaged. Ryba called the situation an emergency and urged the council to transfer $45,330 to pay O'Brien & Gere Engineers of Syracuse for repairing the filter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Nathan Brooks Mar '17 YouWantThis 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC