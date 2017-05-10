From The Recorder Archives

From The Recorder Archives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

The $11.5 million spending plan, proposed by Mayor Mario H. Villa , met no vocal opposition from members of the Common Council or the handful of people who attended. The budget calls for no increase in taxes, has no provisions for capital projects and is down $300,000 from the 1986-87 budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC