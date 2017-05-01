Free guided tour of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook is May 27

The Amsterdam City Historian will conduct a guided tour of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27. The tour is open to the general public and is free, although donations are accepted and go to nonprofit organizations that promote history and culture in Amsterdam. The first tour was given last year shortly after the MVGO dedication; approximately 50 persons attended and the proceeds went to the Horace J. Inman Senior Citizens Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.