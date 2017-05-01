Free guided tour of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook is May 27
The Amsterdam City Historian will conduct a guided tour of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27. The tour is open to the general public and is free, although donations are accepted and go to nonprofit organizations that promote history and culture in Amsterdam. The first tour was given last year shortly after the MVGO dedication; approximately 50 persons attended and the proceeds went to the Horace J. Inman Senior Citizens Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC