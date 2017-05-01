Free guided tour of the Mohawk Valley...

Free guided tour of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook is May 27

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Amsterdam City Historian will conduct a guided tour of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27. The tour is open to the general public and is free, although donations are accepted and go to nonprofit organizations that promote history and culture in Amsterdam. The first tour was given last year shortly after the MVGO dedication; approximately 50 persons attended and the proceeds went to the Horace J. Inman Senior Citizens Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges Apr 7 Root Canal 1
Criminals Apr 4 CopwatchNYC 1
Nathan Brooks Mar '17 YouWantThis 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC