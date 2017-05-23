Free Bulk Items Drop-off will be June 12 to June 17

A free Bulk Item Drop-off at Amsterdam Transfer Station located at 1247 Route 5S is scheduled for the week of June 12 to June 17. Homeowners and renters only, within the municipal boundaries of the City of Amsterdam will be entitled to drop off bulk items and electronics at no cost at the Amsterdam Transfer Station during cleanup week. No commercial users or contractors will be allowed to drop off any items.

