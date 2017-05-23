County legislators hold off hiring assistant deputy clerk
A lack of support from Montgomery County legislators was cited by some lawmakers for setting aside a proposal to hire a full-time assistant deputy county clerk until budgeted funds could be identified to support the position. District 9 Legislator Robert Purtell motioned Tuesday to table a resolution establishing the position of assistant deputy county clerk, which received unanimous support from legislators.
