County IDA proposes grant writer position

Montgomery County legislators will review a request to create a new grant assistant position during Tuesday's Personnel Committee Meeting. Montgomery County Industrial Development Agency Director and CEO Kenneth Rose said during the IDA's monthly meeting Thursday that he will request to eliminate the department's economic development specialist position with a grant assistant for the Montgomery County Business Development Center.

