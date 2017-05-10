County IDA proposes grant writer position
Montgomery County legislators will review a request to create a new grant assistant position during Tuesday's Personnel Committee Meeting. Montgomery County Industrial Development Agency Director and CEO Kenneth Rose said during the IDA's monthly meeting Thursday that he will request to eliminate the department's economic development specialist position with a grant assistant for the Montgomery County Business Development Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Wed
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC