Councilmember Espinal calls for 'Nigh...

Councilmember Espinal calls for 'Night Mayor' to protect NYC nightlife

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Bill de Blasio may soon have to amend his title to "Day Mayor" if legislation proposed by city Councilmember Rafael Espinal gets passed. Espinal, who represents Bushwick, Brownsville, Cypress Hills and East New York, is currently drafting legislation to create an Office of Nightlife for New York City, which would be led by a "night mayor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC