Councilmember Espinal calls for 'Night Mayor' to protect NYC nightlife

Mayor Bill de Blasio may soon have to amend his title to "Day Mayor" if legislation proposed by city Councilmember Rafael Espinal gets passed. Espinal, who represents Bushwick, Brownsville, Cypress Hills and East New York, is currently drafting legislation to create an Office of Nightlife for New York City, which would be led by a "night mayor."

