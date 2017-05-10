Cause of Chapman Drive fire believed ...

Cause of Chapman Drive fire believed to be electrical

Sunday May 7 Read more: Recorder

Electrical wires are believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Chapman Drive Saturday, according to fire officials. Cranesville Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Champain said Sunday the blaze appeared to have ignited where electrical wires connected to the home The Cranesville Fire Department responded at approximately 5:28 p.m. Saturday to 326 Chapman Drive in the town of Amsterdam for a fire, which proved difficult to extinguish.

Amsterdam, NY

