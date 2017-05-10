Cause of Chapman Drive fire believed to be electrical
Electrical wires are believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Chapman Drive Saturday, according to fire officials. Cranesville Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Champain said Sunday the blaze appeared to have ignited where electrical wires connected to the home The Cranesville Fire Department responded at approximately 5:28 p.m. Saturday to 326 Chapman Drive in the town of Amsterdam for a fire, which proved difficult to extinguish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|6 hr
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC