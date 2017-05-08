Can Zapping the Vagus Nerve Jump-Start Immunity?
An implantable stimulator from SetPoint Medical would deliver shocks to the vagus nerve. It has not yet been tested in humans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC