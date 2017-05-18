Bacon school still eyed for potential recreation center
Amsterdam officials are moving for a determination on whether the former Clara S. Bacon Elementary School property could possibly house a new recreation center. Greater Amsterdam Board of Education President Nellie Bush informed board members Wednesday about the latest discussion between officials from the school district, city and county regarding the proposal to construct a new recreation facility at the former Clara S. Bacon Elementary School.
