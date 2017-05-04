Appeal eyed after city ZBA denies use variance

A proposed new restaurant with banquet facilities set within a residential Amsterdam neighborhood failed to secure an initial approval, but a legal battle may ensue over the denial. The Amsterdam Zoning Board of Appeals denied Thursday evening an application for a use variance to allow Jorge and Fabrizia Rodriguez to operate a restaurant and banquet hall at 59 Milton Ave. A use variance is required for the commercial usage, because it's not permitted within a Two-family Residence District.

