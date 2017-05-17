Annual Spring Fling set to be the biggest celebration yet
The Recorder Spring Fling has continued to grow over the years and the annual event transforming the city's downtown is targeted to be the biggest community celebration yet. Amsterdam Recreation Department Director Robert Spagnola said the vendor booth spaces are completely filled at this year's Spring Fling, which is the first year the spaces have sold out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May 2
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC