Amsterdam Summer Ecology Field School

Amsterdam Summer Ecology Field School set for August

The Amsterdam Free Library is proud to again be partnering with the Schoharie River Center, Inc. , a not-for-profit organization formed in 1999 and located in Burtonsville, for a week-long summer Watershed Ecology Field School, August 7-11. As participants in the Watershed Ecology Field School, Amsterdam youth will help with water quality monitoring in the Mohawk watershed, focusing on urban streams, and un-assessed bodies of water.

Amsterdam, NY

