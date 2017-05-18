Amsterdam Microenterprise Assistance ...

Amsterdam Microenterprise Assistance Program is now available to city businesses

The City of Amsterdam Microenterprise Assistance Program will provide grants to eligible entrepreneurs and business owners that want to establish or expand an existing business located within the city. Special attention shall be given to assisting businesses owned/operated by or employing a significant number of persons of low and moderate income, minority and women owned businesses, businesses owned or operated by Returning Veterans, and businesses located in one of Amsterdam's downtown areas.

