AIDA eyes former mill site for redevelopment

Amsterdam officials are hoping to attract businesses to the former Mohasco mill site and make it once again become a bustling area of commercial activity. Amsterdam Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors member Joseph Emanuele III organized a visit Tuesday afternoon to the site off Forest Avenue with city officials, who included Mayor Michael Villa, AIDA Executive Director Jody Zakrevsky, AIDA attorney Charles Schwartz, 2nd Ward Alderman Paul Ochal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.