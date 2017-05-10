AAUW to Tour Mohawk Valley Overlook P...

AAUW to Tour Mohawk Valley Overlook Pedestrian Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Ann Thane, former mayor of Amsterdam will lead a tour of the Mohawk Valley Overlook Pedestrian Bridge at 5 p.m. on May 24. The Bridge tour is being organized by the Amsterdam-Gloversville-Johnstown branch of the American Association of University Women as part of their May meeting. Following the tour at 6 p.m., the branch will have dinner and a business meeting at Parillo's Armory Grill on Bridge St. which is nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Wed Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May 2 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender (Oct '16) Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC