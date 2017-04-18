Workforce Solutions sees high demand in services
While the Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Counties Workforce Solution Centers are seeing a decrease in the number of people seeking services, the need is increasing. During Tuesday's Montgomery County Legislature meeting, Gail Breen, executive director of the FMS Workforce Development Board, said while attendance is down, the people who are coming in have a higher need for services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC