Woman dies in Amsterdam fire
A 24-year-old pregnant mother of three died as a result of a fire at 79 Academy St. on Monday. A news release from Amsterdam Fire Department Tuesday said the department had responded to a fire at 79 Academy St. at approximately 3:39 p.m. According to the release, during the fighting of the blaze, the fire department had suppressed the main body of the fire, which was in the home's "simultaneously [a] truck company was laddering the west side of the building where there was a reported family member still inside.
