Volunteers needed for Canal Clean Sweep
The Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site is looking for volunteers for the 12th annual Canal Clean Sweep, an event aimed at clearing debris at the sites along the Erie Canal. David Brooks, the Education Coordinator at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site, said this year the local Canal Clean Sweep event will be conducted April 22, at 8 a.m. He said participants will be conducting a sweep along the towpaths of the historic site and around Yankee Hill to pick up debris and trash.
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
