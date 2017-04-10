Veterans Field undergoes quick renovation
Dozens of volunteers were hard at work throughout the day Thursday, giving Amsterdam's lower Veterans Field a high-speed facelift. The field was renovated as part of the annual "4 in 24" field renovation project conducted by the Tri-City ValleyCats, the Troy-based New York-Penn League affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC