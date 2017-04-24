Troopers: Man arrested in Cayuga Coun...

Troopers: Man arrested in Cayuga County faces felony child exploitation charges

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

New York State Police say that an Amsterdam, New York man is accused of trying to engage a young girl in sexual contact. Troopers say that 27-year-old Victoriano Vergel-Marquez was placed under arrest on Friday in the Town of Aurelius, which is located in Cayuga County.

