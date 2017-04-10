Town Planners in Amsterdam, NY, Hear Proposal for U-Haul Self-Storage Facility

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, is aiming to build a truck-rental and self-storage facility on 7.32 acres along Route 30 in Amsterdam, N.Y. The project would comprise a two-story climate-controlled structure, four self-storage buildings, covered boat/RV storage, portable storage, a retail center selling moving and packing supplies, and trailer and truck rentals. It's jointly proposed by U-Haul and property owner Route 30 Associates, according to the source.

