Town Planners in Amsterdam, NY, Hear Proposal for U-Haul Self-Storage Facility
Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, is aiming to build a truck-rental and self-storage facility on 7.32 acres along Route 30 in Amsterdam, N.Y. The project would comprise a two-story climate-controlled structure, four self-storage buildings, covered boat/RV storage, portable storage, a retail center selling moving and packing supplies, and trailer and truck rentals. It's jointly proposed by U-Haul and property owner Route 30 Associates, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC