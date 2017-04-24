State awards $750K grant to downtown ...

State awards $750K grant to downtown assisted living facility

The redevelopment of an abandoned hotel in downtown Amsterdam into a new assisted living facility received a boost Monday with an award of state funds. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday the approval of a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant to support Eliot Management Group's effort to turn the former Americas Best Value Inn on Market Street into The Sentinel at Amsterdam assisted living facility.

