Salary hikes sticky topic within city budget talks

A majority of Amsterdam aldermen agreed to budget a $10,000 salary increase for the elected city controller, but whether there's enough support to amend the city charter to allow for the mid-term increase is uncertain. Fifth Ward Alderman James Martuscello presented Tuesday a local law amending the city charter to allow for an increase or decrease the compensation for the elected positions of mayor, alderpersons and controller at the beginning of any fiscal year.

