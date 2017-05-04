Roofing contractor pleads guilty to comp fraud

A New York roofing contractor with a prior record of workers compensation fraud pleaded guilty to felony workers comp and welfare fraud charges in Montgomery County Court, New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott announced in a statement Tuesday. Joseph Kellogg Sr. of Amsterdam, New York, filed four building permit applications in 2015 that included fraudulent certifications saying he had no employees and therefore was exempt from comp requirements, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.