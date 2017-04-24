Roofing contractor pleads guilty in county court for fraud

Joseph Kellogg, Sr., 51, of Storrie St., pleaded guilty to failure to secure compensation and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both felonies, according to a release issued from state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. Kellogg has been caught for the second time in four years conducting similar fraudulent activity on the Worker's Compensation system, according to the release.

