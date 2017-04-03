Report finds city has a cleaner area of Mohawk River

Sewer leaks aren't the biggest reason for fecal contamination in the Mohawk River, but rather the unaccountable pollution following rainstorms, according to a recent report conducted by the Riverkeeper. The report also revealed Amsterdam is far from hosting the most contaminated section of the Mohawk River despite the extensive attention paid to the city's wastewater issues, especially the months long sewage discharge off Forest Avenue into North Chuctanunda Creek, which empties into the river.

