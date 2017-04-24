Report details city water treatment plant damage
Amsterdam may pursue legal action for damaged filters at the city's water treatment plant after an independent investigation determined valves were incorrectly programmed. Engineering firm Barton and Loguidice recently completed a report detailing its investigation of filter performance and damage at the Amsterdam Water Treatment Plant, which has experienced issues over the last six years.
