Passersby help driver pinned by vehicle after roll over incident
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Tatiana E. Boyer was partially ejected from the driver's window of her vehicle when they arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle roll over crash in the town of Amsterdam. Boyer was pinned between the ground and the top of the post of the vehicle, which was lying on top of her, according to deputies.
