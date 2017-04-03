One victim extracted from fully invol...

One victim extracted from fully involved fire on Academy Street

Amsterdam firefighters responded to a fully involved structure fire at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday with occupants reportedly still inside the building. The fire encompassed the first and second floor along with the attic.Smoke billowed out of the house and hoses were brought inside as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

