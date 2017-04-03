Montgomery County battles welfare fraud
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort said his county has rebuilt its welfare fraud unit, taking it from six part-time investigators to now three part-time investigators and two full-time positions a social welfare examiner and a full-time supervisor. Ossenfort said these changes came about in part because the county lost one of its veteran welfare fraud investigators, Michael Villa, who became the mayor of Amsterdam.
Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
