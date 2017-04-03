Montgomery County battles welfare fraud

Montgomery County battles welfare fraud

Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort said his county has rebuilt its welfare fraud unit, taking it from six part-time investigators to now three part-time investigators and two full-time positions a social welfare examiner and a full-time supervisor. Ossenfort said these changes came about in part because the county lost one of its veteran welfare fraud investigators, Michael Villa, who became the mayor of Amsterdam.

