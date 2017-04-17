Man pleads to workers' comp fraud

A former city of Amsterdam employee has pleaded guilty to defrauding the workers' compensation system of $15,000 according to a news release from New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. William Forte, 51, of Coolidge Road, Amsterdam, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Amsterdam City Court to attempted workers' compensation fraud, a misdemeanor, with restitution in the amount of $15,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.