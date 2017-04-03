Loan program gets nod

Loan program gets nod

Monday

The Montgomery County Legislature Tuesday voted to authorize the Energize N.Y. Benefit Financing Program, which will open up low-cost financing for energy efficiency improvements for commercial and multi-family homes. The loan program will be administered by a not-for-profit entity called the Energy Improvement Corp. and will provide financing of up to 10 percent of the property value of qualified applicants seeking loan money for energy efficiency projects.

Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

