Loan program gets nod

The Montgomery County Legislature Tuesday voted to authorize the Energize N.Y. Benefit Financing Program, which will open up low-cost financing for energy efficiency improvements for commercial and multi-family homes. The loan program will be administered by a not-for-profit entity called the Energy Improvement Corp. and will provide financing of up to 10 percent of the property value of qualified applicants seeking loan money for energy efficiency projects.

