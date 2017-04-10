Lawsuit filed against APD, city

Lawsuit filed against APD, city

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A city resident has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Amsterdam and two of its police officers alleging his civil rights were violated. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District Court of New York by Albany-based attorney Vincent Uba on behalf of city resident Ryan Bergh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges Apr 7 Root Canal 1
Criminals Apr 4 CopwatchNYC 1
Nathan Brooks Mar '17 YouWantThis 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC