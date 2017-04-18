In celebration of Earth Day, clean-ups will be held this weekend
Several Earth Day events are taking place throughout the community Saturday including the 12th annual Canal Clean Sweep at the Schoharie Crossing Historic Site from 8:30 a.m to noon. Members of the local and state organizations along with volunteers from the community will assist in "spring cleaning," by picking up debris and trash around Yankee Hill Lock, 553 Queen Anne Road in Fort Hunter.
